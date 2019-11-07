

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after an injured male showed up at a Toronto hospital in a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Police say they believe the male was injured in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 11 p.m.

According to police, two cars were involved in a collision in the area and the occupants of the vehicles were also involved in a shooting.

Paramedics were called to the scene but say everyone involved refused to be transported to hospital.

One injured male later showed up at a Toronto hospital in a bullet-riddled car.

His current condition is not known.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, police say.