A male motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Toronto overnight.

Police responded to a single-motor vehicle collision in the area of Locksley and Roselawn avenues on Friday, at around 10:15 p.m.

A man in his 30s was riding a motorcycle when he crashed.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The intersection is closed for an investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.