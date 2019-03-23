

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist is dead after he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck in Milton on Saturday evening.

Halton Regional Police say a 38-year-old man was riding a Ducati motorbike in the area of Appleby Line and Limestone Road in the city when he “failed to navigate a curve and crossed the centre line.”

He struck an oncoming Ford F150 pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old Erin woman.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

A portion of Appleby Line was closed for four hours while police conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call police at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065.