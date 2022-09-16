Male motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on DVP
A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following a crash on the DVP overnight.
A portion of the northbound Don Valley Parkway is closed after a crash involving a motorcyclist overnight.
Toronto police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of the DVP from the Gardiner to Bayview/Bloor, at around 1:25 a.m.
A male motorcyclist reportedly lost control and collided into a guardrail, police said.
The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The northbound lanes of the DVP are shut down between Lakeshore and Bloor.