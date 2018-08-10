

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist believed to be in his 50s is dead after a hit-and-run collision in Scarborough on Friday night.

The incident took place in the area of Bellamy Road and Brimorton Drive at around 9 p.m.

Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene. No description has been provided.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.