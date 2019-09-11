

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Markham, York Regional Police confirm.

The collision occurred near Esna Park Drive and Alden Road shortly before 3 p.m.

Police have released few details about the incident but say the intersection will be closed for an investigation.

The age and name of the victim have not been released.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact investigators.