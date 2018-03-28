Male motorcyclist killed in Rosedale crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 7:56PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 28, 2018 8:32PM EDT
A male motorcyclist believed to be in his 40s is dead after a collision took place in Rosedale on Wednesday evening.
The crash took place in the area of Mount Pleasant and Carstowe roads at around 5 p.m.
The male victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following the crash where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.