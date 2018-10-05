Male motorcyclist pronounced dead at scene of Etobicoke crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 7:15PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 8:11PM EDT
A male motorcyclist has been pronounced dead at the scene of an Etobicoke collision on Friday evening.
The crash took place at around 7 p.m. in the area of Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West.
The incident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. According to police, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.