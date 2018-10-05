

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist has been pronounced dead at the scene of an Etobicoke collision on Friday evening.

The crash took place at around 7 p.m. in the area of Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

The incident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. According to police, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.