

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist is in serious condition in hospital after striking a tree in central Mississauga on Saturday evening.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Central Parkway East and Rathburn Road at 4:41 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a male, who paramedics described as being in his 30s, suffering from injuries.

He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment.

Paramedics said it appeared his motorbike struck a tree.

The corner of Rathburn Road and Central Parkway East was closed for a period of time to allow for cleanup and an investigation.