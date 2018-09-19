

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male motorcyclist in his 20s is in serious condition after hitting a guardrail on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway downtown over the noon hour, Toronto paramedics say.

Toronto police say they were called to the eastbound Gardiner at Jarvis Street at about 12:45 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle collision.

Paramedics said they arrived to find the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries.

Police said he was conscious and breathing upon their arrival.

The eastbound Gardiner was closed between the Jarvis Street and York/Bay/Yonge ramps to allow for cleanup and an investigation.