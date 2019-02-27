

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An 80-year-old man, who was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday night, has succumbed to his injuries.

The collision took place at around 8 p.m. in the area of Finch and Pearldale avenues.

According to investigators, a 63-year-old man was driving a Toyota westbound on Finch Avenue West near Pearldale Avenue at the time. The vehicle then struck the male victim, who was crossing from the south to the north side of Finch Avenue West at Pearldale Avenue, police said.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was subsequently taken to hospital from the scene. One day later, he succumbed to his injuries.

At the time of the crash, investigators told reporters the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No charges have been laid in connection with this incident.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said they are asking any local residents, businesses or drivers, who may have security or dash-cam footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).