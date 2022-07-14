Male pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Published Thursday, July 14, 2022 3:48PM EDT
A male pedestrian has critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Thursday afternoon, according to Peel Paramedics.
At around 2:20 p.m., Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the area of Airport Road and Bovaird Drive.
A man was found with critical injuries and rushed to a trauma centre, paramedics said.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.