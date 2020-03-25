

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Wednesday evening.



Police that the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Steeles and Kelvin Grove avenues.



The man, who is believed to be in his 60s, was transported to a trauma centre for treatment of his injuries, according to Toronto Paramedics.



The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Two westbound lanes on Steeles Avenue are blocked by emergency vehicles as a police investigation gets underway.