A male pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto Saturday morning.

Toronto police responded to reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Yonge Street.

A man was located at the scene with life-threatening injuries and rushed via an emergency run to a trauma centre, Toronto paramedics said.

Another patient involved in the incident refused to be transported to hospital, according to paramedics.

Police said the driver fled the scene in his vehicle, but has since been located and arrested.

Eastbound lanes on St. Clair Avenue from Yonge Street is closed for the investigation.