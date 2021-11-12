Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a collision near Silverthorn Friday evening that left a male pedestrian critically injured.

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Old Weston Road and Rowntree Avenue, south of Rogers Road, just after 8 p.m.

Toronto police Sgt. Michael Taylor told CP24 that a vehicle travelling north hit two parked vehicles and a pedestrian.

Paramedics said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

"We're still looking at the sequence of events that occurred today and which vehicles came in contact with which vehicles when," Taylor said.

"We're waiting for a collision reconstructionist to attend, which will enable us to get a better idea of what exactly occurred tonight."

Police said the driver fled the scene on foot and has not been located yet.

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to have been stolen, police said.

"We're in the early stages of the investigation, and we are looking at drivers and other participants in this collision," Taylor said.

"Anyone that was in the area that witnessed this or anyone that drove by that would have dashcam that would be helpful -- we'd appreciate if you could call Traffic Services (at) 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers."