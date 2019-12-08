

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the east end of Clarington, Durham police say.

It happened in the area of Highway 2 and Brownsville Road North just before 7 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The highway is closed between Golf Course Road and Brownsville Road for investigation.

More to come.