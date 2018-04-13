

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male pedestrian is dead after being “thrown” by a vehicle in Toronto’s Downsview area, police told CP24.

The collision took place near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

At the time, police said a male victim was taken to a trauma centre without vital signs but officers later confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident – believed to be in his 50s – was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Speaking at the scene, Sgt. Paul Lentsch told CP24 officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

“All we know is the driver of the vehicle that is flipped over was travelling north on Jane Street – we believe at a high rate of speed – made an abrupt turn losing control crashing into that TTC shelter but prior to hitting the shelter striking the pedestrian who was crossing the street from east to west we believe,” he said.

“The car then travelled striking a stationary vehicle throwing the pedestrian into the church area.”

The parked vehicle was unoccupied and the bus shelter was empty at the time, Lentsch said.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.