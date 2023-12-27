A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in North York Wednesday night.

Toronto police said the collision happened just before 7:45 p.m. in the area of Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent, east of the Don Valley Parkway.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Duty Insp. Errol Watson said a pedestrian was crossing north the road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

“The driver remained on scene and was very cooperative with the police,” Watson said. “This investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid at this point.”

When asked if weather played a factor in the collision, he said investigators would look into all the circumstances that led to the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.