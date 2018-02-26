

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has died after being struck by an unmarked police vehicle in Markham.

The man was struck on Kennedy Road, north of Highway 7 at around 4:30 p.m., the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a release.

According to the SIU, the vehicle was being operated by a York Regional Police officer at the time.

Images from the scene show bystanders attempting to perform CPR before paramedics arrived. The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU said it has assigned six investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to investigate the fatal incident.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.