A male pedestrian has life-threatening injuries following a collision in the city Saturday morning.

At around 10 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a collision on Bayview Avenue, north of Queen Street East.

A man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Details of the collision are unknown.

Bayview Avenue will be closed southbound from River Street and northbound from Queen Street East as police investigate.