

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning, paramedics confirm.

It happened in the intersection of Kennedy Road and Vodden Street at around 3:40 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

On Saturday morning, a black car was seen behind the police tape that had been set up in the area. A hat and a red shoe were also visible on the ground.

Paramedics say that the victim is an adult, though his age has not been provided.

The intersection has been closed to traffic as police conduct a full investigation at the scene.