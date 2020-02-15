Male pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 15, 2020 10:10PM EST
A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton Saturday night.
It happened in the area of Brisdale Drive and Bovaird Drive just before 9 p.m.
Peel paramedics said they transported a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Road closures are in effect in the intersection.
More to come.