

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton Saturday night.

It happened in the area of Brisdale Drive and Bovaird Drive just before 9 p.m.

Peel paramedics said they transported a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Road closures are in effect in the intersection.

More to come.