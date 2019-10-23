

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue West and James Potter Road after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Peel police said the man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Steeles Avenue is closed between Mavis Road and Polonia Avenue for police investigation.

Police have also closed James Potter Road/Clementine Drive from Coin to Krakow Streets.