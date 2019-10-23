Male pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:31PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:36PM EDT
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue West and James Potter Road after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Peel police said the man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Steeles Avenue is closed between Mavis Road and Polonia Avenue for police investigation.
Police have also closed James Potter Road/Clementine Drive from Coin to Krakow Streets.