

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue West and James Potter Road after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said two vehicles collided near the intersection.

One of the vehicles then hit the pedestrian who was in the crosswalk, he said.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Steeles Avenue is closed between Mavis Road and Polonia Avenue for police investigation.

Police have also closed James Potter Road/Clementine Drive from Coin to Krakow Streets.