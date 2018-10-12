

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday night.

The incident took place in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Mavis Road shortly after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Peel paramedics said they located the male victim without vital signs. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.