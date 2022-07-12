A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital following a two-car crash in Toronto’s Parkdale area.

The collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday near Queen Street West and Brock Avenue.

According to Toronto police, one of the vehicles involved “jumped the curb” while the other “went into a building.”

One person, a male pedestrian, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics said they also transported a second patient to hospital. Their injuries are minor, they said.