

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 28-year-old male pedestrian was seriously hurt when he and a woman were struck while crossing a street in Oshawa overnight.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to Riston Road South and Dean Avenue at about 12:49 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation revealed the male victim and a 27-year-old woman were crossing Riston Road when a Honda Civic heading south when it struck both of them.

The male victim was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition, while the woman sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 72-year-old male, remained at the scene, attempted to assist those struck and required treatment for minor injuries of his own.

The male victim is now listed in stable condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours to allow for an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Const. Lemanis at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5272.