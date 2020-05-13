Male pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle downtown
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 6:20PM EDT
A man in his 50s was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle downtown on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Charles Street East and Jarvis Street after 5 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.
Police are investigating.