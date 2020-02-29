

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Silverstone Drive, west of Martin Grove Road, just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 40s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.