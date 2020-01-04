

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near Leaside on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East just before 7 p.m. for a report of a collision.

When officers arrived, the victim was conscious and breathing.

Paramedics said a man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition..

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

Bayview Avenue is closed in both directions from Roehampton Avenue to Eglinton Avenue East for police investigation.