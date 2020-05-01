A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle downtown Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Pembroke Street, west of Sherbourne Street, just before 3 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Police said three vehicles became involved in a crash. One of the vehicles was parked when the incident happened.

It is unclear if the pedestrian was hit as a result of the collision, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said all vehicles remained on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed the roads in the area for investigation.

