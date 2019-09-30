

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

It happened in the area of Scollard Court and Heatherleigh Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 8:20 p.m.

Peel paramedics said the victim has been taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection is closed for investigation.