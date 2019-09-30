Male pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 8:46PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2019 9:14PM EDT
A male pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
It happened in the area of Scollard Court and Heatherleigh Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 8:20 p.m.
Peel paramedics said the victim has been taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The intersection is closed for investigation.