Male pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:02PM EDT
A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Oak Street, south of Highway 401, for reports of a pedestrian struck.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police said there are road closures in the area.