

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston Road and Oak Street, south of Highway 401, for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police said there are road closures in the area.