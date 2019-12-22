

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive, west of Weston Road, at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said they received numerous calls of someone laying on the ground.

The victim has been taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police are investigating.

