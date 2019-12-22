Male pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Finch Avenue and Weston Road.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 22, 2019 2:57PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 22, 2019 3:29PM EST
A male pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon.
It happened on Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive, west of Weston Road, at around 2:30 p.m.
Police said they received numerous calls of someone laying on the ground.
The victim has been taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police are investigating.
More to come.