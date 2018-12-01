

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male pedestrian is in serious condition in hospital after he was struck while crossing the street in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Paramedics said they were called to Sherbourne and Dundas streets at 6:11 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find a man in his 60s or 70s suffering from serious injuries.

Police said the man was bleeding from his upper body.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said the driver involved remained at the scene and officers briefly closed the eastbound lanes of Dundas street approaching the intersection to conduct an investigation.