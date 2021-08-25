Male pedestrian struck and critically injured in Mississauga
A vehicle involved in a collision with a pedestrian is shown in Mississauga on Aug. 25, 2021. (Michael Nguyen/CP24)
Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021 5:23AM EDT
A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a motorist in Mississauga late on Tuesday night, Peel Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to Britannia Road West and Mavis Road at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find a man suffering from serious injuries after he was hit by the driver of a silver sedan.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma where his condition was downgraded to life-threatening.
The driver of the sedan remained at the scene.
Britannia Road West was closed for some time to allow for cleanup and an investigation.