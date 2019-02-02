

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a tractor trailer in the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 in North York on Saturday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the male was in the eastbound express lanes of the highway at the Yonge Street exit at about 2:13 p.m. when he was struck by a transport truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We’re not exactly sure why he was outside his vehicle, but in doing so he was struck by a passing transport truck,” Schmidt said.

An empty passenger vehicle was located nearby on the shoulder.

The truck driver remained at the scene and Schmidt says he is cooperating with investigators.

The eastbound express lanes of the 401 have been closed to allow for an investigation.

The collector lanes remain open.