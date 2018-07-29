Male pedestrian struck and seriously injured near Woodbine Beach
An Acura sedan with window damage is seen on Lake Shore Boulevard East on July 29, 2018. (John Hanley)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 10:27PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 29, 2018 10:30PM EDT
A man in his 30s is in serious condition in a hospital trauma centre after he was struck by a car while crossing Lake Shore Boulevard near Woodbine Beach on Sunday night.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to Lake Shore Boulevard East and Winners Circle at 9:20 p.m. for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find a man in his 30s in serious condition. He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Traffic services investigators are probing what led to the collision.