

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 30s is in serious condition in a hospital trauma centre after he was struck by a car while crossing Lake Shore Boulevard near Woodbine Beach on Sunday night.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to Lake Shore Boulevard East and Winners Circle at 9:20 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a man in his 30s in serious condition. He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Traffic services investigators are probing what led to the collision.