

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A pedestrian is critical condition after being struck in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.

Police were called at around 6:30 a.m., after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

All lanes eastbound on Eglinton Avenue East are closed for a police investigation.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim, who they said was an adult male, to a trauma centre for treatment.

No charges have been laid.

Police are continuing to investigate.