Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Flemingdon Park neighbourhood
Police are seen at Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road on Oct. 28, 2019 after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. (Chopper 24)
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 7:30AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 7:37AM EDT
A pedestrian is critical condition after being struck in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.
Police were called at around 6:30 a.m., after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.
All lanes eastbound on Eglinton Avenue East are closed for a police investigation.
Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim, who they said was an adult male, to a trauma centre for treatment.
No charges have been laid.
Police are continuing to investigate.