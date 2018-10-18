

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Milton this morning, Halton Regional Police confirm.

The collision occurred near Main Street East and Bronte Street South at around 9 a.m.

Investigators confirmed that a male pedestrian died following the collision but have not released the name or age of the victim.

Police say the collision reconstruction unit is at the scene collecting evidence.

Main Street East is currently closed between Bronte Street South and Bell Street.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.