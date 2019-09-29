

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called around 8:45 p.m. to the area of Kipling Avenue and Bethridge Road, just south of Rexdale Boulevard, for reports of a collision.

Toronto paramedics said they have transported a man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition via an emergency run.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The northbound lanes of Kipling Avenue from Belfield Road and Bethridge Road are blocked for investigation.