

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s Fashion District on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in the area of Richmond Street West and August Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Police said early reports indicate the vehicle involved in the crash was a garbage truck.

The male victim was taken from the scene of the collision to hospital to be treated for his serious injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The circumstances that led to the crash are not yet known.

Roads have been blocked nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.