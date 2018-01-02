Male pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Agincourt crash
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 5:49PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 2, 2018 8:23PM EST
A man believed to be in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Agincourt on Tuesday.
The incident took place in the area of Brimley and Heather roads at around 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics said the male victim was taken to hospital following the crash to be treated for his injuries.
Roads closures in the area have been implemented to accommodate a police investigation.