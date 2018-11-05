

CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 60s is suffering from “very serious injuries” after being struck by a vehicle near the city's Briar Hill neighbourhood, according to Toronto police.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Wingold Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

More to come.