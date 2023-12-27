A male pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday night.

Toronto police said the collision happened just before 7:45 p.m. in the area of Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent, east of the Don Valley Parkway.

Paramedics said they rushed a man in his 50s to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Officers did not provide further details about the victim or the collision, except that the intersection is currently closed and residents should avoid the area.