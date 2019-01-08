

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two suspects have been arrested after police say a male was assaulted, robbed of his Xbox at knifepoint, and thrown from a vehicle in Newcastle over the weekend.

According to police, at around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 5, a male was offered a ride to a friend’s house by another male and three other passengers.

During the ride, police say three suspects assaulted the male, produced a knife, and stole his gaming console along with other personal items.

The victim was then thrown out of the vehicle and left on the roadway, police allege. He suffered only minor injuries.

Two suspects were later identified and arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say Coles Pollock, 19, and a 16-year-old female, who cannot be identified, have been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and theft under $5,000.

Investigators are searching for two other suspects in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.