Male rushed to hospital after daylight stabbing near Little Italy
Published Monday, January 9, 2023 12:28PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2023 12:29PM EST
A male is being rushed to hospital via emergency run after a stabbing in the Toronto's west end.
Police say that initial reports suggest that the victim was stabbed in a laneway near Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street at around noon.
So far no information has been released about possible suspects.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.