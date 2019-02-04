

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a fire at a highrise in the Scarborough Village area.

Crews were called to Adanac Drive, in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Bellamy Road, at around 3:45 p.m.

Toronto Fire said a small fire on the 13th floor was quickly extinguished.

One patient sustained burns in the fire and was removed from the unit by firefighters.

Toronto Paramedic Services said he was transported to hospital in critical condition.

It is not yet clear how the fire started. No other injuries were reported.