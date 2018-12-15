Male rushed to hospital after shooting in Woburn
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 15, 2018 6:15AM EST
One male has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Woburn late Friday night.
The incident occurred near Markham Road and Progress Avenue.
Police say one man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.
The intersection was shut down for the police investigation but has since reopened.