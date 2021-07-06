A male victim has been rushed to hospital after being shot in a Walmart parking lot in Scarborough’s Armdale neighbourhood.

Gunfire rang out in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Toronto police said a male gunshot victim was found and was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

York Region Paramedic Services said they transported one patient to a trauma centre.

There is no immediate word on his condition.

Yellow caution tape cordoned off a section of the Walmart parking lot Tuesday night and police vehicles were visible on scene.

Police have not released any suspect information so far.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.